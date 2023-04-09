Home News Run over on garage ramp in Bressanone, dies at 80 – Trentino AA/S
News

Run over on garage ramp in Bressanone, dies at 80 – Trentino AA/S

by admin
Run over on garage ramp in Bressanone, dies at 80 – Trentino AA/S

Accident in the hamlet of Milland

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, APRIL 08 – An 80-year-old man died this morning in Milland, a hamlet in the municipality of Bressanone, after being hit by a car on the garage ramp of an apartment building. The accident happened around 10.40am. A reversing car driven by a woman would have run over the man. From the first reconstructions, the motorist did not notice the presence of the 70-year-old on the ramp.
The firefighters of Milland and Bressanone and the staff of the White Cross intervened on the spot. The findings are entrusted to the carabinieri. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy