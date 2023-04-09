news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, APRIL 08 – An 80-year-old man died this morning in Milland, a hamlet in the municipality of Bressanone, after being hit by a car on the garage ramp of an apartment building. The accident happened around 10.40am. A reversing car driven by a woman would have run over the man. From the first reconstructions, the motorist did not notice the presence of the 70-year-old on the ramp.

The firefighters of Milland and Bressanone and the staff of the White Cross intervened on the spot. The findings are entrusted to the carabinieri.