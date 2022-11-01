Home News Run over while walking on the roadside, she died at 22 in Pieve del Grappa
Run over while walking on the roadside, she died at 22 in Pieve del Grappa

Run over while walking on the roadside, she died at 22 in Pieve del Grappa

More blood on the streets of the Marca, still a broken young life. Yet another fatal accident occurred on the night between Monday 31 October and Tuesday 1 November, shortly after 4, in via Vittorio Veneto in Pieve del Grappa,

And’Audi biancaled by a 23-year-old AG of San Zenone, hit a young woman, a 22-year-old student, Miriam Ciobanu, who arrived in Fonte a few years ago with her family from the province of Udine.

The white Audi that hit the young woman

Miriam was walking on the side of the road while proceeded in the direction of Fonte. Probably the darkness, the fog and probably the speed too, did not allow the 23-year-old to brake in time.

The young woman was thrown several meters and is died instantly. On site the carabinieri and firefighters, in addition to the emergency vehicles of 118.

