(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 11 – A plan for the mass transfer of bears from Trentino to other areas is one of the measures that will be evaluated by the Ministry of the Environment and the Autonomous Province of Trento after the attack by runner Andrea Papi on Caldes. This was announced in a press release by the Ministry, following this morning’s meeting in Rome between the minister, Gilberto Pichetto, and the president of the province, Maurizio Fugatti. The purpose of the transfer will be to maintain a sustainable number of specimens in the Trentino area. A technical table will be set up between the Ministry, the Province and Ispra on the management of bears in the Alps. (HANDLE).

