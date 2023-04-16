Runner dead: Fugatti sued by the Animal Rights Party – Trentino AA/S

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRENTO, APRIL 15 – The President of the Autonomous Province of Trento Maurizio Fugatti has been sued for the crimes of incitement to crime and attempted crime by animal rights activists following the decree to cull the bear that killed the runner of Caldes Andrea Papi. The deed was filed today at the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Trento through the offices of the Carabinieri Legion Lazio by the European Animal Rights Party.



“Today – reads a statement from the Animal Rights Party – a formal deed of complaint was filed with the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Trento through the offices of the Carabinieri Legion Lazio against the president of the Autonomous Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti for the crimes referred to in articles 414 and 56 of the penal code.



“The commission of crimes concerning instigation to commit a crime clearly emerges, both in the consummate form and in that of the attempt. It appears evident that President Fugatti wanted to instigate the commission of a very precise hypothesis of crime, or rather the one in which to art.



544-bis of the criminal code, aimed at criminally sanctioning the killing of animals, moreover, the state of necessity did not take shape given the willingness of the associations to transfer the indicted bears to other regions, immediately, with the aim of solving the problem relating to the protection of public safety. Although Fugatti was aware of the adoption proposals, he confirmed the decision to kill not only JJ4 and MJ5 but also a third bear”, declares the president of the European Animal Rights Party, Stefano Fuccelli. “I trust in the competence and impartiality of the magistrates of Trento and I hope a just condemnation”, concludes Fuccelli. (ANSA).

