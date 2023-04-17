Runner dead: Province of Trento deposits documents requested by the TAR – Trentino AA/S

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRENTO, APRIL 17 – The provincial attorney’s office has filed the documents required by the Trento TAR in the case of the fatal assault on Andrea Papi, requesting at the same time the revocation of the decree with which the administrative court suspended the ordinance of killing of the bear Jj4, held responsible for the killing.



“We hope that with the filing of the requested documents to the administration, and in addition to the report that Ispra, from what we learn from our interlocutions, intends to send to the court in the next few hours, the TAR will be able to rule for the revocation of the abatement suspension. We hope finally, that the collegial council chambers, set in the decree for 11 May, can be brought forward”, said the president of the Autonomous Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti. (HANDLE).

