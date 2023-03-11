Home News Running away from courts is the height of cowardice, mocked by Prime Minister Imran Khan
Running away from courts is the height of cowardice, mocked by Prime Minister Imran Khan

Running away from courts is the height of cowardice, mocked by Prime Minister Imran Khan

Saturday March 11, 2023, 6:17 p.m

Islamabad (Ummat News) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Imran Khan’s running away from the courts is the height of cowardice.

In his statement, Shahbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan is trying to thwart the restoration of his own IMF program. Chaos on the streets and sedition and corruption are part of Imran Khan’s agenda. A coward does not search the court because he is a criminal. .

He said that Imran Khan wants the fire of instability in the country, he does not want the poor to get relief from inflation, economic pressure, Imran Khan does not want to pave the way for resources for Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said that Nawaz Sharif, the leadership of the Muslim League-N faced the worst revenge of NAB Niazi nexus, including his sons, daughters and sisters appeared before the courts and the law in false cases, the leaders of the Muslim League (N) were sentenced to death. Stayed in mills, faced false cases like heroin

