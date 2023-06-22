Runoff election for the district administrator in the district of Sonneberg: candidates in the final sprint

Although Robert Stuhlmann is the clear favorite after the runoff election, he does not feel secure in office either: “Because there is still the imponderability of non-voters”. Not even half of the approximately 19,300 eligible voters in the district went to the polls the first time. Great potential for both candidates.

Both candidates experience rejection

“It’s not generally the case that the AfD is very popular. You have to say that, it’s quite possible that people will drive you off the property,” says Stuhlmann. That happened, for example, in Oberlind. A young man cleaned his motorbike and then asked Stuhlmann to leave the property. “You can tell that there is a bit of criticism. However, I keep finding that the so-called Democrats are not willing to talk about factual issues, and that’s the big deficit.”

In Schalkau, a man said that he would be ashamed of the district if an AfD candidate became district administrator. But this man was not ready to get into the debate and deal with the factual issues.

Jürgen Köpper also experiences rejection. “For the most part, people reflect to me: Jürgen, you’re a fine guy, that doesn’t go against you. What excites us the most is the politics being made in the federal government. This prohibition mania. Everything that has to do with heating policy, or with hospital policy.” In Berlin you can see how 90 percent of the clinics go bankrupt.

Köpper wants to take care of medical care

But at least for Neuhaus there is good news. The hospital there will definitely be preserved. If Köpper wins the election, he wants to continue to ensure good medical care for everyone in the district. The expansion of the roads, especially in the northern district, is also an important topic for Köpper.

Above all, he mentions the connection between Steinach and Lauscha. Köpper wants to try not to have to completely close the road for the renovation. “We have to find ways that this can at least be done with a traffic light.”

Stuhlmann adjusted income and expenditure situation

Robert Stuhlmann wants to tackle a cash drop first, should he be elected district administrator. “Before we can do anything, we have to clean up the income and expenditure situation in the administration.” For example, around half a million euros would get stuck with the district, which is paid for the accommodation of refugees, according to Stuhlmann.

“Why are we paying more for migration than the country is giving us?” Incidentally, it is not the case that he is completely against foreigners in the district. You have to differentiate between the causes of migration. In Stuhlmann’s opinion, social migration is currently taking place in the country, which is overwhelming the state.

