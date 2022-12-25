Home News Rupnik case, the cardinal vicar of Rome: we must be guaranteed
The Cardinal Vicar of Rome, Angelo De Donatisintervenes on the case of the Jesuit Marko Rupnikaccused of sexual abuse of several nuns over a long period of time – according to the cardinal, “media-level accusations” – guaranteeing that the diocese, “also in the name of its bishop”, i.e. the Papaintends to “shed full light and truth”, but pointing out that the “ministers of Christ” cannot “be less guarantor and charitable than a secular State”.

