Ruppichteroth plans record property tax – Rhineland – news

From the town hall of Ruppichteroth im Rhein-Sieg district there are no explanations for the planned property tax increase, Mayor Mario Loskill (independent) only wants to comment again when the municipal budget has been decided.

In the small community of Ruppichteroth (approx 10.000 inhabitants), the tax is still the topic of conversation. The municipality wants to triple the property tax in one fell swoop. For this purpose, the so-called tax rate of currently 570 percentage points up 1.555 climb.

Municipalities determine the assessment rate independently, it has a significant influence on how much property tax a property owner has to pay per year. Tenants would also be affected by an increase, since the property tax is passed on to them via the additional costs.

Association of Taxpayers: Housing is more expensive than in Cologne and Berlin

According to research by the Taxpayers’ Association NRW Ruppichteroth would take a top position nationwide with the new assessment rate, ahead of large cities such as Cologne or Berlin. This is the result of poor housekeeping over the past ten years.

For comparison: In Bonn, the assessment rate is stable 680 points. However, the Bonn city council did not agree to an increase in property tax; instead, trade tax was raised.

Citizens and local politicians surprised by tax plans

The plans in Ruppichteroth not only surprised the citizens, local politicians were also apparently clueless. According to Jochen Breuer ( CDU ) the finance department proposed a moderate property tax increase in January, and at the end of March dramatically worse figures on the budget situation were suddenly presented.

It is possible that Ruppichteroth will vacate its top position again in a few years. The municipality of Alfter is already anticipating an assessment rate of 1800 points.

Nico Heinrich, spokesman for the chamberlains in the Rhein-Sieg district, sees only part of the responsibility with the municipalities. The federal and state governments have dumped more and more tasks on the municipalities and at the same time have promised tax cuts. The principle “he who orders, pays” has long since ceased to apply.

decision in June

In Ruppichteroth, the parliamentary groups have agreed that they want to avert the tripling of property tax by means of more austerity measures. The citizens of Ruppichteroth will find out in June whether this will succeed, after which the municipal council will decide on the budget.