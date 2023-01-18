Rural epidemic prevention knowledge｜Accurately find out key groups of people to build a strong line of defense against rural epidemics

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-18 09:28

Xinhua News Agency reported that it is currently the peak of the flow of people returning to their hometowns. Rural areas have a large area and a large population, and the pressure of epidemic prevention and control in rural areas is prominent. In this context, how can rural doctors be the gatekeepers of public health?

Recently, in the rural areas on the border between Jiangxi and Hunan, the medical staff of the township health center in Shangli County, Jiangxi Province formed a family doctor inspection team to conduct inspections for elderly people over 65 years old and villagers with underlying diseases in rural areas. “Red, yellow and green” three-color graded health monitoring, and arrange for health liaisons to connect with each other.

At the same time, local primary health centers actively carry out online consultations through telephone, WeChat groups, etc., provide timely medication guidance, and build a solid line of defense against the epidemic in rural areas.

Produced by the Audio and Video Department of Xinhua News Agency