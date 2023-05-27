Rural families from Capiibary receive credit assistance through the CAH

Producers from the different rural communities of the Capiibary district received credits from the Government this Friday, through the CAH, which has already provided 13,000 assistance in these first months to producer families and entrepreneurs who require operating capital.

The President of the Republic, Mario Abdo Benítez, together with the head of the Agricultural Credit for Enabling María del Carmen Meza, delivered new credits for farmers from Sampedranos, within the framework of the work day that took place in the second department.

With this economic support of some G. 249 million, they will be able to continue strengthening agricultural production in the southern area of ​​San Pedro. The beneficiaries are ten small producers from the companies November 3, June 12, November 1, and May 4 of Capiibary.