Home News Rural families work on the implementation of ecological restoration projects
News

Rural families work on the implementation of ecological restoration projects

by admin
Rural families work on the implementation of ecological restoration projects

Through the Sustainable Colombia Program, peasant families contribute to the conservation and protection of forests and their ecosystem services in the areas most affected by the armed conflict.

According to Mary Gómez Torres, coordinator of the Program, indicated that of the 200 projects that have been launched, 36 contemplate conservation actions, through ecological restoration (active and passive) and the implementation of Payment for Environmental Services schemes. in rural areas of the PDET municipalities, that is, those prioritized by the National Government for the implementation of the Peace Agreement and which are our geography of intervention.

With these initiatives chosen through a public call carried out in 2019, more than 14,800 peasant, indigenous and Afro-Colombian families protect 23,187 hectares of areas of special environmental importance, including natural forests in the departments of Antioquia, Arauca, Bolívar, Cauca, Cesar , Córdoba, Nariño, Putumayo, Sucre, Tolima and Valle del Cauca.

Gómez Torres stated that of the 36 PCS projects that contemplate biodiversity conservation activities, twelve are implemented by ethnic communities (indigenous and Afro-Colombians) in collective territories such as Indigenous Reservations and Community Councils, with which they protect around 11 thousand hectares of forests and other strategic areas.

“We also have six projects that are implemented in protected areas of the National Parks system; eight projects that mainly intervene in the tropical dry forest ecosystem and two other projects that intervene in the mangrove ecosystem in the Pacific; in all of them we seek to protect biodiversity in areas not only affected by the conflict, but also by deforestation,” said Gómez Torres.

See also  Naples, the teacher who set himself on fire in Cosentino died

He added that, through 174 PCS projects that contemplate sustainable productive activities, Zero Deforestation Agreements were signed with more than 23,000 rural families for the conservation of 56,935 hectares of natural forests.

You may also like

The first match of the Pakistan-Afghanistan T20 series...

Older adult was killed with a hammer in...

Westminster Abbey offers guided tours in socks

By postponing the Punjab election, the country was...

Zuluaga returns for the classic

Brazil: Marielle Franco’s legacy lives on

The Spanish Fernando Alonso returns triumphantly to the...

District Mayor’s Office will deliver its 2022 Accountability...

Preliminary figures for 2022: Smartbroker Holding AG: Second...

New President of the Criminal Judicial Circuit of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy