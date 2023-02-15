The No. 1 Central Document in 2023 aroused enthusiastic responses in our city. Everyone expressed that they will conscientiously implement the spirit of the document, comprehensively promote rural revitalization, promote Anshan’s agricultural and rural modernization to take solid steps, and contribute to accelerating the construction of a strong agricultural country.

Right now, it is the time for spring plowing preparations. Wang Guoqiang, a large corn planter in Maoqi Town, Haicheng City, bought chemical fertilizers and other agricultural materials at the agricultural material store in the town in advance. “This year’s No. 1 Central Document proposes to pay close attention to the stable production and supply of grain and important agricultural products, improve the mechanism guarantee for farmers to grow grain to earn money, and for local governments to take responsibility for grain. This makes me more confident in farming this year.” Wang Guoqiang said confidently, “There is ‘gold’ in the land. In recent years, the country has paid more and more attention to grain production. Now there are multiple guarantee measures such as minimum purchase price and agricultural insurance, and the benefits of growing grain are constantly increasing. I planted last year. 200 acres of new corn varieties, and the corn growth period is guided by technicians. The entire harvesting process has realized mechanized operations. After harvesting, it is purchased by feed companies around Haicheng. The benefits of planting corn in the past few years have been good, and I am very confident about the benefits this year. .”

Su Qiang, Secretary of the Party Committee of Huandong Town, Taian County, learned about the contents of the No. 1 Central Document in 2023 through the Internet. Su Qiang said that with the country’s overall victory in the fight against poverty and the opening of a new chapter in promoting rural revitalization in an all-round way, villagers’ expectations for quality of life are also constantly improving. This year, Huandong Town will focus on strengthening village planning and construction mentioned in the document, solidly promote the improvement of rural living environment, continue to strengthen rural infrastructure construction, and improve basic public service capabilities. Work hard to live in a new countryside with a high-quality environment. At present, Huandong Town is advancing the construction of a 150MW wind power project, actively promoting the implementation of the Taoli Chunfeng Kangyang Town project, fully negotiating the construction project of 20 cherry greenhouses, and planning to introduce the furfural production project of Shenyang Juneng Biomass Thermal Power Co., Ltd. The goal is to truly Let our green water and green mountains be transformed into mountains of gold and silver, and take the road of high-quality green development.

Yujialing Village, Yahe Sub-district, Xiuyan, has a history of being pioneers, boldly trying to develop facility agriculture and planting shed vegetables since the 1980s. In addition, the country attaches great importance to the work of “three rural issues” and introduced a series of agricultural reforms. The development policy has really enabled farmers to reap development dividends in the changing times. After earnestly studying the No. 1 document of the Central Committee this year, Wang Xinzhi, a member of the Party branch of Yujialing Village, is full of confidence: “At present, under the scientific guidance of the town and village, the facility agriculture growers in the whole village have formed a unified green planting management model. It has won a good reputation in the market, and has also attracted many foreign merchants to come to buy regularly. In the next step, the village will focus on cultivating rural brokers, actively promote industrial integration, and develop local experience picking tours while supplying the market. Through online and offline and other multiple channels to accurately connect with the market and customers, drive more villagers to find jobs, start businesses, and achieve common prosperity.”



