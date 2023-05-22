Rural sages see Jiangsu striving for modernization｜Jiang Banglong: Leading more Hong Kong entrepreneurs to seize opportunities and bravely pursue dreams_Xinhua News Agency

“‘The spirit of connecting the Jianghuai River and the Huaihe River can reach the vastness of the Yellow Sea.’ The keynote speech by the Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Xin Changxing at the opening ceremony was very exciting. Jiangsu’s economic development has entered a high-quality development track in an all-round way. We are in a new era. As an entrepreneur, I will continue to work hard and forge ahead, and make greater contributions to writing a new chapter in the modernization of “Strong Fumei Gao” in Jiangsu.” On the 21st, the guest of the 3rd Jiangsu Development Conference, Jiangsu Hongbang Longye Jiang Banglong, Chairman of the Holding Group Co., Ltd. and Vice President of the Hong Kong Federation of Overseas Chinese, shared his excitement after attending the meeting with reporters.

Jiangsu is a province with a large economy and a large private economy. It has a complete industrial chain and a good business environment. It is becoming a hot spot for Hong Kong youth to start businesses. “I’m very happy to see many Hong Kong youths like me open up their own sky in Nanjing, Wuxi, Suzhou, Taizhou and other cities and realize their dreams of entrepreneurship.” The engine of long-term economic development. “I am very happy to see these Hong Kong youths can contribute to society and give back to the country while developing their favorite careers. When I return to Hong Kong, I will lead more young people to seize opportunities and bravely pursue their dreams.”

In recent years, in order to solve the development difficulties of private enterprises, such as many contradictions, great difficulties, and market changes, Jiangsu has launched a number of assistance and guarantee measures. As a private entrepreneur starting a business in Jiangsu, Jiang Banglong said that he fully felt that the Jiangsu government is a service-oriented government. Support.” Not only that, in order to continuously optimize the business environment, governments at all levels in Jiangsu are implementing existing policies in detail, focusing on the blocking points, difficulties, and pain points in the production and operation process of enterprises, expanding new ideas for reform, and formulating new policies. Gradually formed many bright spots and unique practices in Jiangsu to optimize the business environment. This also made entrepreneurs in Jiangsu represented by Jiang Banglong give thumbs up frequently, “I believe that innovative entrepreneurs and groups like us can find a definite home in Jiangsu.” Jiang Banglong told reporters that he noticed that Regardless of whether in Hong Kong or Jiangsu, private enterprises are an important subject of production and consumption activities, an important force for optimizing the supply system and creating market demand, and an important channel for residents to increase their employment income and enhance their consumption capacity. They play an important role in restoring and expanding consumption. important role.

“In the future, I will lead my employees to innovate products and services, smooth logistics, open up markets, better release consumption potential, and help Jiangsu continue to be at the forefront of high-quality development.” Jiang Banglong told reporters.

With the help of the Jiangsu Development Conference platform, Jiang Banglong also met many “Su businessman” partners, and is expected to carry out a series of in-depth cooperation in the future. “In the future, with the help of myself and the Federation, I will actively invite relatives and friends to develop in Jiangsu, to innovate and start businesses in Jiangsu, and to contribute to the construction and development of my hometown.”

Xinhua Daily·Intersection Reporter Zhang Jieru/Wen Wang Ruifeng/Video