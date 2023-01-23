The institutions benefiting from these systems are: Hans Drews Arango (Santa Teresita campus), Manos Unidas (El Chocho campus), San Francisco de Asis (Yarumal campus), the Combia Institute (La Siria campus), and the Gonzalo Mejía Echeverry Institute ( El Jazmín headquarters).

This type of infrastructure makes it possible to deliver treated water to the bodies of water in the area, thus avoiding further contamination of the vital liquid.

It is important to point out that this type of system leads to the elimination of polluting agents in the water, eradicating bacteria and viruses that could cause damage to the health of people, animals or plants.

According to data from the Rural Development Secretariat, between 2021 and 2022, seven hundred and eighty (780) inhabitants of the rural area of ​​the Municipality benefited from the installation of wastewater treatment systems, after the construction of 195 wastewater treatment systems. domestic wastewater.

WWTP cost

Although there is a will from the national government, the Pereira and Dosquebradas mayors, as well as from the companies Aguas y Aguas and Serviciudad, also from Carder, to build the WWTP in the capital of Risaraldense, details still need to be finalized in this regard, especially as regards related to financial contributions.

It must be remembered that in principle it was said that the construction of the WWTP would cost $265,000 million, however, this value has increased considerably at present, due to the high volatility of the exchange rate and the increase in inputs such as concrete, steel , among others. In a recent interview with El Diario, the manager of Aguas y Aguas de Pereira, Leandro Jaramillo, pointed out that on January 15 of this year they sent the Ministry of Housing the new cost of the WWTP, the official said that it would be in the order of $370,000 million, a little more than $100,000 compared to the value that was expected years ago.