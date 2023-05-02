Rural tourism and Hakka culture get a boost as Jiangxi province steps up rural revitalization efforts

Amid efforts to promote rural development and revitalization, many villages in China are turning to tourism as a means to showcase the natural beauty and cultural heritage of their communities. In the city of Longnan, located in Jiangxi province, such efforts have taken root.

Among the many villages in Longnan City in Jiangxi Province investing in tourism to boost rural revitalization, Lintang Village stands out as one of the key demonstration villages. It is home to the Hakka people, a sub-ethnic group of the Han Chinese. One of the most visited places in the town is the town of Qianxin. Taking advantage of Hakka folk customs and abundant natural resources, Qianxin City has created a leisure experience base that covers more than 930 football fields. This strategic move has provided many job opportunities for local residents.

Longnan City, also known as the Hakka Dragon Roundhouse Capital of the World, boasts 376 impressive traditional houses, the most in the world. Among these unique structures is the Foziwei Round House, located in Hangang Village in Longnan City, Jiangxi Province. Previously, this dragon house was in ruins.

Renovating old dragon houses into lodges and tourist attractions has been an effective means of increasing income for local villagers.

According to historians, the Hakka people originally lived in the Yellow River Valley before migrating south to escape war and famine during the Southern Song Dynasty in the 1270s. Their presence became especially prominent in the provinces. from Guangdong, Fujian and Jiangxi. Since then, Hakka settlements have expanded everywhere, both within China and around the world.