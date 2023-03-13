The president of the Fundochamba Parish Government, in the Quilanga canton, and also the highest representative of the Loja Province Council of Parish Governments (Conagopare), Duval Cueva Villalta, was on the digital program Ojo Crítico of Diario Crónica, where he announced the work carried out for the benefit of the guild, but also about the steps taken to crystallize its own headquarters in the city.

The leader reported that since 2019 they proposed to carry out efforts that allow them to have their own headquarters —of the 78 parish governments— to save rental resources or to depend on another institution that provides them with the facilities where they can carry out their functions. “Happily, thanks to the deceased former mayor, Jorge Bailón Abad, a piece of land to the north of the city was completed, and we were able to prepare the project with our technical team, to then approve the plans in the Municipality,” he said.

He added that the most difficult part would have been channeling resources for financing that is around USD 100,000. “We made a proposal to the authorities of the parish governments so that they join this great project and today (Friday, March 10), we placed the first stone; we are very happy,” he said, adding that each parish contributes between 1,500 and 2,000 USD. “The work has a cost of USD 190,000, the same one that will be built in 4 months and includes a ground floor, intended for the technical and administrative team and on the second, a room for training,” he commented.

The contracting process would have complied with all the parameters that guarantee transparency. “The colleagues were observers and there were more than 100 offers to build the work, but in the qualification phase we eliminated until we were left with 40 bidders and, through the Public Procurement System (Sercop), the winner was defined,” said the union leader.

The union reportedly worked on improving the training of administrative and technical personnel, technological equipment, and even improving the work environment. In the same way, the training work has reached the parish governments and also in the elaboration of civil, productive, sports and cultural projects, so that they can be executed by their partners in each parish. “Our limitation is the technical team and that has meant that we cannot deliver the projects on time, however, we try to compensate with the support in the supervision of the investment”, he highlighted.

Likewise, he informed of the management carried out at the legislative level to increase economic budgets for its members. “We have managed to reform article 192 of the Organic Code of Territorial Organization, Autonomy and Decentralization (Cootad), in relation to the percentage that corresponds to the parishes, where it increases from 6 to 10%, which means that each parish government will receive 40% more resources”, he said. In addition to efforts made at the embassy of Japan and Petroecuador, from where resources have been channeled to some parishes.

A pending issue would be the non-compliance of some municipalities in the delivery of the Participatory Budget, with the exception of Loja and Calvas. “From the national leadership we were managing the reforms that allow us to enforce, by the municipalities, those resources that are very important for the parishes,” he stressed.

He ended by saying that the parish governments are very efficient in the administration of public resources, since they have not incurred in the increase of bureaucracy, which allows them to channel the majority of the budget in works for the benefit of their communities.