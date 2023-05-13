Russell against the reduction of DRS zones

F1 – The changes to the DRS zones made by the FIA ​​in recent grands prix have not gone unnoticed. Here’s what George Russell thinks.

We know well how in recent years the operations carried out by the FIA ​​and Liberty Media to make the Formula 1 have often been contested. Longtime enthusiasts, especially in the light of recent ‘American’ style ideas, have long been on a war footing with the masters of motorsport, guilty of having distorted its true essence.

This time, however, it was the drivers themselves, led by their representative George Russell, who took a stand against the FIA’s decisions. The British driver born in 1998 has in fact been the head of the GPDA since 2021, the association responsible for representing Formula 1 drivers. Having succeeded Romain Grosjean, Russell has shown in the last two years a character that is anything but submissive and accommodating , often raising his voice in times of greatest need.

The latest statements in chronological order as director of the GPDA concern the shortening of the zones DRS wanted by the FIA ​​on the basis of 2022 data. Having considered the overtaking carried out last year to be ‘too easy’ (thanks to the help of the DRS), countermeasures were taken for the Baku and Miami grands prix so that the talent of the pilots was not eclipsed by the power of the DRS, decreasing its space of use.

“I appreciate the point of view of FIA that maybe it’s not that simple to change these things overnight,” said George Russell on behalf of the 20 riders in the premier class.

“There are other elements to take into consideration. I think the reduction of more than 75 meters is what can make the difference between overtaking and not. All 20 drivers came to the conclusion that we would prefer it to be a little easier to overtake rather than a little more difficult. Easier overtaking makes for a little more exciting races, a little too hard overtaking makes for boring races.

“I talk to Mohammed [Ben Sulayem], but not really about sports stuff, and of course the decisions come from Nikolas and Steve. The relationship with them is growing and we hope that in the coming months it will be able to do it even more. We want the best for sport.”