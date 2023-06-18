Russell Crowe is in Calabria, he will be in concert in Catanzaro – Calabria

Tuesday 20 June in the theater the first concert of the Italian tour

(ANSA) – CATANZARO, JUNE 18 – The Oscar winner Russell Crowe is from today in Calabria who, on Tuesday 20 June, at the Politeama theater in Catanzaro, will perform with his band “Indoor Garden Party”, in the first concert of his tour Italian. Upon his arrival at Lamezia Terme airport, the New Zealand actor and singer was welcomed by the founder and director of the Magna Graecia Film Festival, Gianvito Casadonte. Tomorrow afternoon, at 5 pm, Crowe will hold a press conference in Catanzaro in the monumental complex of San Giovanni.



“I am happy and proud – said Casadonte – to be able to welcome an icon of world cinema and music who has chosen Catanzaro and the Magna Graecia Film Festival to land in Italy. With him his band, the Indoor garden Party, a group of extraordinary artists that we will have the opportunity to admire live for an unforgettable evening”.



The presence and musical performance of the 2001 Oscar winner is part of the program of the 2023 edition, the twentieth, of the Magna Graecia film festival which will take place in Catanzaro Lido from 29 July to 5 August next. (HANDLE).



news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

