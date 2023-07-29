Home » Russia and African countries discuss abandoning the dollar in mutual trade
by admin
The head of the Russian bank VTB claims that African states are already creating their own payment systems in national currencies.

The transition to alternative payment systems in mutual trade between Moscow and African countries is being discussed at the Russia-Africa Summit, which is being held in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg, the head and chairman of the board of directors of the Russian bank VTB, Andrei Kostin.

“Restructuring will certainly take place. Of course, African countries are also moving in this direction. They are already creating their own information exchange systems for transactions in national currencies. Of course, this is a promising direction,’ he said on the sidelines of the summit.

According to Kostin, the US dollar “has already shown itself as a weapon”, so little by little countries will abandon it. “Of course, transactions will increasingly be done in other currencies,” he concluded.

