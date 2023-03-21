It was not the title that caught my attention but the subtitle. It said, more or less, in Spanish, “A victory for the Ukraine would be the only chance for long-term salvation.” It appears edited within Foreign Policy, a journal that frequently publishes distinguished essays from its most insightful contributors.

One of the last is Looking into the black hole of Russia’s future by Anastasia Edel. Bravo! I have not the slightest objection to this essay, unless we are sure that Europe, the United States and Canada agree to supply all the weapons that the country requires, and in the time that they need them, and that they agree, whisper, so as not to alert the greed of others, in not charging anything for the equipment and projectiles they require. The countries that make up NATO will never have a nation that will stand up to Russia. That is appreciated.

After all, Vladimir Putin has found the last match for his shoes in the almost suicidal resistance he encountered in the Ukraine. Every Ukrainian civilian or military death has sacrificed for their country of origin and for Europe. Putin would like his sphere of influence to include Poland and the Baltic countries. To Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania, the Czechs and the Slovaks. Not so in Germany, where the Russians have admitted their total defeat, because it is an area absorbed by a larger region (that of the allies, the United States plus England and France). Despite the fact that Germany was the most developed of the satellite countries (more than Moscow). Which wasn’t much to say about the communist economy. She was mortally wounded.

There was a fringe of societies that kept the European flank of communism going, but that collapsed in 1991. It imploded, and all the satellites ran in the direction of free Europe. Then came the Boris Yeltsin decade, when even Russia considered joining NATO (they decided against it, given its sheer size).

The societies protected by the Warsaw Pact they are today democrats, despite the whims of the heads of government in Poland and Hungary. Every time the communists run in the elections, they get less than 10% of the votes on average. And the trend is to decrease even more.

They will stagnate at 5% of the vote as the privileged ones from the era of Russian supremacy vanish. There are too many prohibitions in the pro-Soviet era, and the useless memory of the long-dead leaders is a kind of anchor that keeps them tied to the moment of a golden age that never existed in real life, but in a reverie with which people they want to enrich the life that they chose or that they had to live.

It seems unfair to me that Ukrainians should fight with one arm tied behind their backs. As long as they have to limit themselves to fighting a defensive war, Putin’s Russia has the possibility of devastating cities with its merciless bombardments. Besides, he can tell his compatriots anything about the state of the war (he has a high percentage of support), unless the Russians are living the conflict up close.

I know the difficulties of the enormous distances that separate you from Moscow and St. Petersburg, but it’s worth a try. For now, Putin will not be emboldened and will not declare war on NATO for the same thing that happened in 1962 during the Missile Crisis. They would lose it irretrievably. If they could not defeat Ukraine in 3 days, as they had proposed, and it has been over a year now, a concerted action by the 30 countries that make up NATO would be undefeable.

Even more so after what happened at the 2023 Oscars Gala. Navalny he won the award for best documentary while in an isolated cell in Siberia. It was the best of that night of great surprises. Tens of millions of people, nationally and internationally, put a face to the man that Putin tried to poison using his spy service for accusing him of corruption. That happened on August 20, 2020 and they used the nerve agent Novichok before he boarded a plane bound for Russia. He was saved because Germany quickly sent an ambulance plane to pick him up at a hospital in Omsk, Siberia.

On January 17, 2021, he was back in Moscow accompanied by his wife of 20 consecutive years, Yulia Navalnaya, with whom he has two children. The wife said at the emotional gala, together with the director of the documentary, Daniel Roher:

“My husband is in prison for telling the truth, for defending democracy. Alexei, I dream of the day when you are free and that our country will be free again.” Alexei Navalny is the best of symbols for a change in Russia.

