Russia Arrests Wall Street Journal Journalist on Spying Charges

This Thursday the world media received the information that Evan Gershkovich, a journalist for The Wall Street Journal, was arrested by the Russian authorities due to an espionage accusation. According to local Russian media, Gershkovich was presenting at the Lefortovo court in Moscow.

According to the Russian authorities, the Lefortovo court detained the journalist in connection with a case of espionage. The Russian court decided that Evan Gershkovich should be detained in a remand center. “A preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of 1 month 29 days was chosen,” the Russian authorities noted.

The Russian authorities detailed that Gershkovich was trying to obtain secret information related to the activities of one of the companies of the Russian military-industrial complex, without giving details of which corporation it was. The American citizen would have been accredited in the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to carry out his functions in the former Soviet territory.

Given these actions, The Wall Street Journal categorically denied the Russian government’s accusations against its correspondent, who was detained in the city of Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage, and demanded his immediate release. “The Wall Street Journal strongly denies the accusations (…) and demands the immediate release of our (…) correspondent,” said the prestigious newspaper.

The American newspaper noted that Gershkovich worked in the Moscow bureau of The Wall Street Journal and covered events in Russia. Before that, the journalist had written for the Agence France-Presse news agency, the Moscow Times and The New York Times.

For his part, the press secretary of the Russian Presidency, Dimitro Peskov, stated that Gershkovich was detained “red-handed” while carrying out the alleged espionage actions. Peskov refused to give more information about it, alleging that they do not know more details of this detention..

