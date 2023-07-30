Russia attacks a command post of the Ukrainian Forces in Dnepropetrovsk

The Russian Army attacked a command post of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the city of Dnepropetrovsk on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The ministerial spokesman, Igor Konashénkov, specified that the objective was hit by means of an attack with high-precision weapons.

“On the evening of July 28, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched an attack with high-precision weapons against a command post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city of Dnepropetrovsk,” the spokesperson stated, adding that ” the designated target was hit” and the purpose of the attack was “accomplished”.

Defense pointed out, among other advances, that, in the direction of Donetsk, “enemy losses” amounted to more than 120 Ukrainian soldiers in a single day. Three armored fighting vehicles, two vehicles and one howitzer were also destroyed. At the same time, in the direction of Kherson, 97 artillery units were hit in firing positions, as well as fighters and military equipment in 103 districts.

For their part, the air defense forces intercepted seven British-made Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, two projectiles launched by US HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and two anti-aircraft missiles of the S-200 air defense system modernized for strikes against ground targets. with RT

