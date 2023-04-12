Home News Russia attacks Ukrainian forces trying to reach Bakhmut
News

Russia attacks Ukrainian forces trying to reach Bakhmut

by admin
Russia attacks Ukrainian forces trying to reach Bakhmut

Russia’s Interfax news agency quoted the Defense Ministry as saying on Wednesday that its forces attacked Ukrainian army reserve forces trying to reach the destroyed city of Bakhmut to support them.

Russia said, according to Russian news agencies, that forces from Russia’s private military group Wagner had captured three more points in their attempt to capture the city in eastern Ukraine.

Earlier, Yevgeny Prigozhin, commander of the Russian private military group Wagner, announced in a video clip published on Tuesday that his forces now control more than 80% of the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

See also  FIFA President Infantino re-elected | nachrichtenleicht.de

You may also like

Real estate industry shock bomb!Mrs. Weng Yuling resigned

Red Salud assures that there will be a...

Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday April 12,...

Traumpartner – the new song by Eveline Moonen...

Officially.. Sudanair is resuming its flights to Saudi...

Who is the new president of Ecopetrol?

The spring tea is fragrant and the tea...

Anti-Semitism: Central Council calls for police intervention

First Lady Kim Gun-hee “The government should make...

Mancuso is charged with more than 5,200 violent...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy