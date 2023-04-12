Russia’s Interfax news agency quoted the Defense Ministry as saying on Wednesday that its forces attacked Ukrainian army reserve forces trying to reach the destroyed city of Bakhmut to support them.

Russia said, according to Russian news agencies, that forces from Russia’s private military group Wagner had captured three more points in their attempt to capture the city in eastern Ukraine.

Earlier, Yevgeny Prigozhin, commander of the Russian private military group Wagner, announced in a video clip published on Tuesday that his forces now control more than 80% of the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

