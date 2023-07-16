Russia bans sex reassignment surgery

Marriages in which one partner has changed their gender in the past are to be annulled under the law. A ban on adopting children is now also anchored. The new law, which the State Duma unanimously approved on Friday in the third and final reading, will come into force with Putin’s signature.

Putin Advocate of rigid role models

The law’s initiators said they wanted to protect cultural traditions and family values ​​in the fight against “Western ideologies.” Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin is considered to be an advocate of rigid role models for men and women. Putin, who repeatedly insists on tradition but is divorced himself, also had it anchored in the constitution that a marriage could only consist of a man and a woman.

For years, Russia has been taking legal action against positive depictions of same-sex lifestyles, even though homosexuality itself is not prohibited. Putin and the Russian Orthodox Church have repeatedly denounced liberal politics in the West.

Human rights activists criticize the law as a new step backwards in society.

Editorial office beck-aktuell, July 14, 2023 (dpa).

