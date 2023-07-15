Russia, Belarus and Guatemala will not receive invitations to the 2024 Olympics from the IOC

The 2024 Summer Olympics is approaching. The famous Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Geraskevych called for a boycott of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris if the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decides to allow the athletes of the aggressor country to participate in the main competitions of the quadrennial.

According to tradition, the IOC invites all national teams from around the world to participate in the competition exactly one year before the opening of the summer or winter games.

According to news.sky, the IOC announced that the national Olympic committees of Russia and Belarus will not receive an official invitation to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The other 203 National Olympic Committees that are eligible will receive invitations to Paris on July 26.

But despite the protocol changes, some Russian and Belarusian athletes can still compete in Paris — despite their countries’ aggression against Ukraine — without an invitation from their national teams.

«For the reasons given, this excludes the NOCs of Russia and Belarus, as well as the NOC of Guatemala, which is currently suspended“, the Olympic body said in a statement.

Guatemala is currently suspended from the Olympic movement due to alleged government interference in the independence of the country’s NOC.

Viktor Lukashenko, the son of the self-proclaimed leader Oleksandr Lukashenko, is the president of the National Olympic Committee of Belarus. He succeeded his father in the Olympic post.

“FACTS” previously wrote that the IOC returned Russians and Belarusians to international competitions, but not all of them.

