Russia “blocked Ukrainian forces’ three attempts to invade the Belgorod border”

[도네츠크=AP/뉴시스] A Ukrainian soldier places a bomb on a drone on the front lines outside Donetsk, Ukraine, a battleground with Russian troops on May 26. 2023.05.27.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Jae-young = The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on the 1st that it had blocked several attempts by Ukrainian forces to cross the border together with the Federal Security Service (FSB).

According to CNN, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a daily briefing that Ukrainian forces “concentrated shelling of civilians in the Belgorod region and then attempted to invade the borders of the Russian Federation with two automated companies equipped with tanks.”

It is said that at 3:00 am, three attempts were made to cross the border at the Sebekino International Vehicle Checkpoint and near the town of Novoya Taboljanka.

Meanwhile, the governor of Belgorod said that another eight villagers were wounded in shelling by Ukrainian forces. Belgorod City, the capital of Belgorod Oblast, is 30 km northeast of the Ukrainian border with Kharkiv.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]