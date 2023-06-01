Home » Russia “blocked Ukrainian forces’ three attempts to invade the Belgorod border”
News

Russia “blocked Ukrainian forces’ three attempts to invade the Belgorod border”

by admin
Russia “blocked Ukrainian forces’ three attempts to invade the Belgorod border”

[도네츠크=AP/뉴시스] A Ukrainian soldier places a bomb on a drone on the front lines outside Donetsk, Ukraine, a battleground with Russian troops on May 26. 2023.05.27.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Jae-young = The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on the 1st that it had blocked several attempts by Ukrainian forces to cross the border together with the Federal Security Service (FSB).

According to CNN, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a daily briefing that Ukrainian forces “concentrated shelling of civilians in the Belgorod region and then attempted to invade the borders of the Russian Federation with two automated companies equipped with tanks.”

It is said that at 3:00 am, three attempts were made to cross the border at the Sebekino International Vehicle Checkpoint and near the town of Novoya Taboljanka.

Meanwhile, the governor of Belgorod said that another eight villagers were wounded in shelling by Ukrainian forces. Belgorod City, the capital of Belgorod Oblast, is 30 km northeast of the Ukrainian border with Kharkiv.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

See also  Savings, the fear of the future weighs on families. Losing the Pnrr chance worries more than work

You may also like

“New Now” in Essen: Festival full of “supernatural...

First Abu Dhabi Bank offers financing solutions worth...

Construction that endangers the lives of residents in...

Childlike innocence grows up happily and celebrates “Six...

Beatrix von Storch: “Left judiciary fails miserably”

Lim Young-woong donates the prize money again for...

Blockages persist on the road to the landfill

Be there virtually – register now for the...

Setting a quorum for “honours and honors”

Another bridge that breaks: the one in Timana,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy