Russia claims to have foiled Ukraine’s drone attack on Moscow

Russia said it shot down two Ukrainian drones launched to attack the Kremlin.

According to the French news agency AFP, in a statement issued on Wednesday, the Kremlin also accused Kiev of trying to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However, according to Reuters, a senior Ukrainian presidential official said that Kiev had nothing to do with any drone attack on the Kremlin.

The operation to thwart the alleged drone attack comes as Russia has seen a spate of incidents including attempted sabotage of trains ahead of World War II victory celebrations.

The Kremlin said: ‘Tonight the Kiev government attempted to attack the Kremlin, the residence of the President of the Russian Federation, with drones.’

The statement added: ‘The target of these two drones was the Kremlin. We call these actions a planned act of terrorism and an attack on the life of the President of the Russian Federation.’

Moscow said Putin was not injured in the alleged attack and that Russian forces shot down the drones without causing any casualties.

The statement said that ‘the wreckage of the drone has fallen on the territory of the Kremlin.’

Russian authorities have tried to reassure their citizens that the conflict is far from over and poses no threat to Russian soil.

Several recent incidents of sabotage serve as a reminder that Russia is vulnerable to enemy attacks.

All this is happening as Moscow prepares for May Day celebrations as Russia prepares to celebrate the Soviet Union’s victory over the Nazis. It has become a central event for Putin.

According to Russian news agencies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the parade in Moscow was proceeding according to plan and that “no changes have been made to the programs.”

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has announced a ban on unauthorized drone flights over the Russian capital on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Ukraine has denied any attack on the Kremlin.

A senior Ukrainian presidential official told Reuters on Wednesday that Kiev had nothing to do with any drone strike on the Kremlin.

He said that such actions would not gain anything for Kiev on the battlefield and would only provoke Russia to take more aggressive actions.

Ukraine’s presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podoliak, said that blaming Kiev for the attack and Russia’s arrest of alleged Ukrainian subversives indicated that Moscow could launch a large-scale “terrorist” attack against Ukraine in the coming days. Preparing.