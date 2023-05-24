Russia claims to have repelled a ‘very serious’ attack from Ukraine

The Russian military said on Tuesday it had repelled Ukraine’s worst offensive since February last year.

At the same time, Russia claims that more than 70 attackers were killed in the 24-hour battle.

Moscow blamed Ukrainian military saboteurs for the attacks, which began on Monday. Ukraine, on the other hand, portrayed it as a coup by Russian dissidents against the Kremlin.

After conflicting statements from Russia and Ukraine, it seems impossible to say with certainty who was behind the attack or what its motives were.

The fighting, which took place in the southwestern Russian region of Belgorod, north of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, is a sign of how Russia itself is vulnerable to attack, even in Russian-held Ukrainian territories.

The region is a Russian military hub, with fuel and ammunition depots, and increased activity at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin to improve defenses as well as increase readiness for attacks on Ukraine. go

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to say how many attackers were involved in the attack or why efforts to kill the attackers took so long.

Russian border towns and villages bordering southern and eastern Ukraine have come under regular shelling and drone strikes since the war began, but this week’s attack is the second in recent months, involving ground forces. Be involved too.

Similarly, a difference between previous cross-border attacks and the recent one is that Russia’s attempt to repel it lasted for two days for the first time.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed that the attackers were defeated with the help of local troops, airstrikes and artillery.

Without providing any evidence, he said: ‘The remnants of the nationalists were taken back to the territory of Ukraine, where they were subjected to fire until they were completely destroyed.’

However, the spokesman did not mention any casualties on the Russian side.

In this Handout photo released on May 23, 2023, an abandoned armored vehicle is seen after an attack in the Belgorod region of Russia (Handout/Telegram/Reuters)

He said that Russian forces destroyed four armored vehicles and five pick-up trucks used by the attackers.

Local authorities alleged that the attackers also used drones and artillery.

Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the countryside around the town of Graveron, about five kilometers from the border, was hit, with 12 civilians injured and an elderly woman killed during the evacuation.

The Russian news portal RBK, citing unnamed sources from the regional interior ministry and regional police, said that Graven was heavily shelled for about five hours on Monday morning.

RBK, citing the same sources, said that tanks then opened fire on the border post of Graven, while the adjacent village of Kozenka was also hit by mortars and rockets. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov later said that a local resident had died in the attack.

RBK said the attack force consisted of 10 armored vehicles and an unspecified number of soldiers.

On Tuesday morning, the regional governor told displaced residents not to return home until they received official instructions. He said that the ‘anti-terrorist operation’ was completed by Tuesday evening.

In this Handout photo released on May 23, 2023, a destroyed building is seen after an attack in Belgorod, Russia (Handout/Telegram/Reuters)

Gladkov also said there were no casualties in Tuesday’s attack on Ukrainian territory in the Borysoka region, about 20 kilometers northeast of Graveron.

The regional governor complained in a video message late Tuesday that federal authorities’ claims last year that “everything is under control” were not true in light of the attack and previous attacks. He urged the Kremlin to re-strengthen defenses.

Fuel and ammunition depots, railways, roads, bridges and airfields have been targeted on Russian territory and in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories since the start of the war.

Russian-appointed government officials and other public figures were also killed in these areas.

Attack Kremlin opponents said: Ukraine

Ukraine, on the other hand, has said that Russian citizens belonging to rogue groups such as the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion were behind the attack.

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hina Miliar said the attackers were unhappy with Putin’s policies and were anti-Russian. “We believe that it is the Russian patriots who actually rebelled against the Putin regime.”

The Freedom of Russia Legion said on Telegram that its goal was to ‘liberate’ the region.

The Russian Volunteer Corps signaled in a telegram that the invasion was over and that ‘one day, we’ll be here to stay.’

The post was posted around the same time as the Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have foiled the attack.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense said it was “highly likely” that Russian security forces were fighting factions in at least three locations in Belgorod.

“Russia faces an increasingly serious multi-faceted security threat in its border areas, including the loss of warplanes, attacks on railway lines by improvised explosive devices and now direct operations.”

The Russian Investigative Committee, Russia’s highest law enforcement agency, has announced an investigation into alleged terrorism and attempted murder in the attack.

Belgorod officials said earlier this year that they had spent about 10 billion rubles to secure the area.

The Russian Volunteer Corps claimed to have breached the border in early March. This shadow group describes itself as a ‘volunteer formation fighting on the side of Ukraine’. It is unclear whether he or the Freedom of Russia Legion has any ties to the Ukrainian military.

Meanwhile, according to Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Miliar, Ukrainian forces made minor advances against Russian forces on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which Moscow claims to have captured.

He said on Tuesday that Ukrainian troops still held the southwestern outskirts of the city and that fighting continued on the Russian side of the suburbs.

On the other hand, Ukrainian military leaders say that the fighting in Bakhmut is not over.