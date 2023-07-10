Home » Russia condemns US decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine
Russia condemns US decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine

by admin
Russia has condemned the US decision to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions as a path to genocide and a threat to world peace, the RIA Novosti news agency reported on Friday.

The US decision was a direct path to genocide and, together with its European partners, it should face justice in the future, said Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, quoted by the agency.

“Russia will respond appropriately to this and our military units will be informed about the possible use of cluster munitions by the enemy,” Slutsky stressed.

The United States announced on Friday the decision to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine that are prohibited by an international convention ratified by 123 countries.

The Convention on Cluster Munitions, in force since 2010, prohibits the use, production, transfer and stockpiling of cluster munitions. The United States and Ukraine are not signatories to the convention.

The cluster munitions that Washington will send to Ukraine are fired from 155mm howitzers and each canister holds 88 bombs. Each bomb has a lethal range of about 10 square meters, so a single canister can cover an area of ​​up to 30,000 square meters, according to a CNN report.

The munitions can spread “bombs” over large areas that may not explode on impact, posing a long-term risk to anyone who encounters them, similar to land mines, he added.

“Now, because of the US, there will be a risk for many years that innocent people will be killed by unexploded submunitions,” said Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov.

