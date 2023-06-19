Home » Russia destroys a HIMARS missile launcher delivered to Ukraine by the US.
Russia destroys a HIMARS missile launcher delivered to Ukraine by the US.

by admin
Russian soldiers from the Western Military District used the Tornado-S multiple missile launcher complex to destroy a US-supplied HIMARS multiple missile launcher system, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.

From the Defense portfolio they did not offer details about the date of the attack, nor the place where it occurred.

“Each projectile has its own data on the target, the missile corrects itself during the flight, connecting with satellites, which increases accuracy. They entrusted us with a task, we went to fulfill it, we fulfilled it, we came back and they tell us that we reached a HIMARS,” said a military chief.

The Tornado-S missile launcher is the modernized version of the Smerch system, allowing targets to be hit at greater distances, with more precision and more firepower. with RT

