Russia Executing Soldiers Who Refuse Orders in Ukraine, Says White House Spokesman

Russia Executes Soldiers Refusing Orders in Ukraine, Claims White House

October 27, 2023

Amidst the ongoing war in Israel, the world‘s attention is also turning to the conflict in Ukraine. In a recent statement, the White House alleged that Russia is resorting to extreme measures, including executing soldiers who refuse to follow orders in Kiev, as part of their new offensive in the Russian invasion. It is estimated that the Russian troops have suffered significant losses.

John Kirby, the spokesman for the United States National Security Council, disclosed this information, stating, “We believe they have suffered thousands of losses in their effort to carry out this offensive, some of them at the orders of their own leaders. We have information that the Russian Army has been executing soldiers who refuse to follow its orders. We also have information that Russian commanders are threatening to execute entire units if they seek to retreat from Ukrainian artillery fire.”

Kirby emphasized that this is a dynamic conflict, and Moscow still maintains offensive capabilities, suggesting that tactical victories may be achieved in the coming months. However, he also highlighted the lack of training among Russian forces, alluding to their failed winter offensive last year.

“Their failed winter offensive last year is a symptom of how badly Russia’s military leaders are doing and how poorly they have handled this from a military perspective,” Kirby added.

Despite the challenges faced by Ukraine, Kirby emphasized that Russia’s latest offensive is a stark reminder that President Vladimir Putin is not intent on giving up his aspirations to take over the entire country. Consequently, the United States has promised to approve new military aid packages for Kiev.

The conflict in Ukraine has witnessed divided support in recent times, with major allies, such as the United States, diverting resources towards the conflict in Israel. Nevertheless, the Russian advance continues to be closely monitored.

Even the European Union, who is considered a Ukrainian ally, announced that the next round of sanctions proposed against Russia will include measures against national diamonds. The goal is to cut off Russia’s income from its diamond exports to Europe and other trading partners.

“We are in the process of preparing the twelfth package, in consultations with member states, and in particular, we are looking at cutting off Russia’s income from its diamond exports. This measure will be in cooperation with the G7 countries,” said an EU representative.

The conflict in Eastern Europe is approaching its 19th month, leaving both Ukraine and its allies grappling with the ongoing crisis.

