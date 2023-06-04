Russia extends pledge to cut production, stresses compliance with cuts

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners (OPEC+) held a meeting in Vienna on the 4th. After the meeting, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak (Alexander Novak) told the media that the country will extend the deadline for voluntary production cuts until the end of December 2024. It also refuted the doubts from the outside world, emphasizing that Russia continues to implement its oil production reduction commitment.

After several hours of talks on Sunday, OPEC+ finally announced that it would extend the current production reduction measures until the end of 2024, and agreed at the meeting to adjust the production target to 40.46 million barrels per day from 2024, which is 1.4 million barrels less than the current production . However, OPEC+ lowered the 2024 production targets of Russia, Angola and Nigeria based on current production, and raised the production quota of the United Arab Emirates.

Russia announced in February this year that it would reduce daily oil production by 500,000 barrels from March, equivalent to 5% of the country’s oil output and 0.5% of global oil consumption in the first quarter. It was announced in April that the above measures would be extended until the end of the year. In an interview with the media after the OPEC+ meeting on the 4th, Novak pointed out that Russia will cooperate with OPEC+’s decision to extend the above-mentioned commitment to voluntary production cuts until the end of December 2024.

Novak’s team told the media that from January 1 next year, Russia will adjust its oil production to 9.828 million barrels per day. After taking into account the current production reduction commitment, its production target will remain at 9.3 million barrels per day. barrel or so.

Novak added that the market is more or less balanced, but demand is also rising, and OPEC+ will continue to observe the interest rate decisions of central banks including the Federal Reserve to monitor changes in fuel demand.

According to the monthly report released by the International Energy Agency (IEA) in May, Russia’s crude oil exports in April reached a high of 8.3 million barrels per day, and it is suspected that the country did not cut production as planned. Foreign media reported earlier that in order to obtain more funds to advance the war in Ukraine, Russia continued to export a large amount of crude oil to the international market, resulting in a large increase in crude oil supply and pressure on oil prices, causing the country and Saudi Arabia to disagree on oil production. Regarding the differences, Novak pointed out that there were no differences between the country and Saudi Arabia at the meeting, and emphasized that Russia is fully fulfilling its oil production reduction obligations.

