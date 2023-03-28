Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, that safety at the Zaporizhia nuclear plant can only be guaranteed when Russian forces leave it.

Zelensky met Grossi on Monday at the Dnipro hydroelectric power station, located to the northeast of the Zaporizhya station.

Russian forces took control of the Zaporizhya station in March 2022, when the war was in its early weeks, and the Kremlin did not seem willing to relinquish control of it. Russian officials say they want to connect the Zaporizhia plant to the Russian grid.

“Without the immediate withdrawal of Russia’s forces and personnel from the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and the surrounding areas, any initiatives to restore nuclear safety and security are doomed to failure,” the presidential website quoted Zelensky as saying.

Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly accused each other of bombing the facility and raising the risk of a major accident. The fighting in the areas around the plant and concern about power outages to its cooling systems have raised fears of a nuclear disaster.

Grossi said he had a “rich” exchange of views with Zelensky about protecting the station and its staff. A team of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) monitors has been stationed at the plant since September.

Grossi has repeatedly called for a safety zone around Zaporizhia and is due to visit the station again this week. The head of the UN agency has tried to negotiate with both sides but said in January that brokering a deal was getting more and more difficult.

Zelinsky told Grossi that the crew at the Zaporizhya station is under constant pressure from the Russian occupation forces, which he said do not abide by safety rules and interfere in technological operations, according to the Ukrainian presidential office. Kiev accuses Moscow of using the station as a shield for troops and military equipment.

Zaporizhia is one of four regions Moscow announced its annexation in September after referendums that were described around the world as sham. Russia considers the station part of its territory, which Ukraine denies.

In his evening video address, Zelensky said his talks with Grossi focused on energy security, including nuclear power plants in Ukraine, which he said Russia was exploiting to “radiologically blackmail the world“.

“The taking of a nuclear power plant hostage for more than a year is certainly the worst thing that has ever happened in the history of nuclear energy, European or globally,” he said.

The Ukrainian president also met troops in the southeast of the country during a tour of the Zaporizhia region, his third visit to the front lines in less than a week.

intractable front

Ukraine denied non-military personnel entry to the eastern town of Avdiivka on Monday as it tries to break Russia’s winter offensive before launching a counterattack.

A Ukrainian general said Kiev was planning its next move after Moscow appeared to shift its focus from the small town of Bakhmut to Avdiivka further south. Moscow failed to control Bakhmut after the bloodiest battles in the war, which lasted for several months.

And the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Monday evening that the Russian forces are still trying to storm Bakhmut and bombed the city and the surrounding towns.

Ukraine’s military warned last week that Avdiivka, 90 km to the south, could become a “second Pakhmut” as Russia’s focus shifts there.

The two towns were flattened. Russian forces say they are fighting street by street.

nuclear proliferation plan

Since Russia’s “disarmament” invasion of Ukraine stalled in the fall, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials have spoken of the possibility of war escalation and the use of nuclear weapons. On Saturday, Putin said he had struck a deal to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus.

Kiev and its Western allies reacted angrily to the plan.

Ukraine has called a meeting of the UN Security Council and Lithuania has said it will call for sanctions against Moscow and Minsk. Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, has urged Belarus not to host the weapons and threatened more sanctions.