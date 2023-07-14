Russia – Gender reassignment surgeries will be banned

Die Duma, das russische Parlament (The State Duma, The Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation via AP)

Corresponding surgical interventions are no longer permitted for trans people. Marriages in which one partner has changed their gender in the past are to be annulled. Human rights activists speak of a new social step backwards. Proponents claim they want to protect cultural traditions and family values ​​in a fight against Western ideologies.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on July 14, 2023.

