Russia hands over mobile lab to Uganda to fight dangerous infections

The transfer took place within the framework of the second Russia-Africa summit, which is being held in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg on July 27 and 28.

The director of the Russian Federal Service for the Supervision of Consumer Protection and Well-being (Rospotrebnadzor), Anna Popova, met this Thursday with the Minister of Health of Uganda, Jane Ruth Aseng, to present her with a mobile laboratory to combat dangerous infections.

The transfer took place within the framework of the second Russia-Africa summit, which is being held in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg on July 27 and 28.

The Rospotrebnadzor laboratory is mounted on a chassis from the Russian truck manufacturer Kamaz with a trailer, and includes two laboratory modules that can be used simultaneously or separately.

The distinctive feature of large-format mobile laboratories is the ability to perform multiple tests, so this station can be used to organize mass tests, reinforce fixed laboratories or be used independently in settlements where there are no laboratories.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

