Russia has lost 87% of the troops it had before starting the war in Ukraine, according to US intelligence.

Russian forces have suffered heavy losses in their invasion of Ukraine, with a staggering 87 percent of active-duty ground troops and two-thirds of tanks lost, according to a declassified US intelligence assessment provided to Congress. Despite these losses, President Vladimir Putin is determined to press ahead as the war’s second anniversary approaches early next year.

A long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive stalled during the fall, and U.S. officials believe Kyiv is unlikely to make any major gains in the coming months. Despite this, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is in Washington this Tuesday to meet with US legislators and President Joe Biden in an attempt to obtain vital military and economic aid. Russia has been able to maintain its war effort by relaxing recruiting rules and drawing on old reserves of Soviet materiel. However, the war has dealt a severe setback to 15 years of Russian efforts to modernize its ground force.

Of the 360,000 soldiers who entered Ukraine, Russia has lost 315,000 on the battlefield, along with a significant number of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles. The assessment concluded that Russia has suffered more than 13,000 casualties since the launch of its offensive in October. Despite the losses, Russia appears to believe that a winter military stalemate will deplete Western support for Ukraine and ultimately give Russia the advantage.

In Washington, the political environment presents a significant danger to Ukraine, as some Republicans reject additional funding. The Biden administration warns that the United States will soon run out of money for Ukraine. The future of the conflict remains uncertain, as Russia has announced plans to increase the size of its armed forces to 1.5 million and has relied heavily on convicts mobilized for the fight. The assessment also noted that Russia has increased the age limit for certain categories of citizens to remain in the reserve of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.