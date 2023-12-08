Russia has tricked several American actors into spreading false accusations against Zelensky

‘Lord of the Rings’ actor Elijah Wood (right) is one of the actors who allegedly spread false information about Volodymyr Zelensky. — © IMAGO/newspix/Shutterstock

Russia has misled several American actors and asked them to make false accusations against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This is what the British BBC writes. ‘Lord of the Rings’ actor Elijah Wood, among others, is said to be involved.

The incidents were brought to light by a report from Microsoft’s Threat Analysis Center. It appears that several celebrities recorded videos in which they appear to believe that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has a drug addiction.

The videos were made via the Cameo platform. That platform makes it possible for fans to request a personal video message from famous headlines in exchange for payment. According to the Microsoft report, the celebs were asked to record a video for someone named ‘Vladimir’ asking them to undergo counseling for alcohol and drug abuse. The celebs are said to have been unaware that the videos would later be used as Russian propaganda. The videos were later edited with icons from Russian media companies and spread on social media, sometimes even appearing in state media.

Russia has long accused Zelensky and other high-ranking Ukrainians of drug addiction as part of its propaganda.

Against guidelines

Microsoft is said to have noticed at least seven videos since July 2023. That includes Lord of the Rings actor Elijah Wood, Breaking Bad actor Dean Norris, The US Office actress Kate Flannery, Scrubs actor John C McGinley and Priscilla Presley, Elvis’ ex-wife.

A spokesperson for actor Elijah Wood said in a statement that he was only responding to a Cameo request and that the video was “in no way intended to be directed at Zelensky or to have anything to do with Russia or Ukraine or the war.” ”.

Cameo does not respond substantively to the videos, but does report that if the videos are later used in propaganda, this is against their guidelines.

Share this: Facebook

X

