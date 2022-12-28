Home News Russia imposes oil embargo on countries with price caps – BBC News 中文
Russia imposes oil embargo on countries with price caps – BBC News 中文

image source,Reuters

Russia ordered a ban on the sale of oil to countries and companies that impose price caps on Russian oil exports.

Earlier this month, Western countries including the Group of Seven (G7), Australia and the European Union reached an agreement to set a price ceiling for oil exports to Russia, which will take effect from December 5.

The price cap sets countries at no more than $60 (€56; £50) a barrel for buying Russian oil exports.

Now, Russia says it will no longer sell its oil and oil products to any country or company that imposes price caps.

