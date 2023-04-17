Russia is arming itself: – “Digital concentration camp” is to forcibly recruit more men

Worse than Orwell’s 1984

Because it is something like the e-card with the entire document folder that each of us has safely stowed away in a drawer at home, practically combined in one mobile phone app. With “Gosuslugi” you are the “transparent person” par excellence, because the platform contains passport data, tax number, pension insurance card, driver’s license data, telephone number, registration form, any criminal record, medical data, information about the level of education and more.