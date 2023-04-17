Home » Russia is arming itself: – “Digital concentration camp” is to forcibly recruit more men
News

Russia is arming itself: – “Digital concentration camp” is to forcibly recruit more men

by admin
Russia is arming itself: – “Digital concentration camp” is to forcibly recruit more men

Worse than Orwell’s 1984
Because it is something like the e-card with the entire document folder that each of us has safely stowed away in a drawer at home, practically combined in one mobile phone app. With “Gosuslugi” you are the “transparent person” par excellence, because the platform contains passport data, tax number, pension insurance card, driver’s license data, telephone number, registration form, any criminal record, medical data, information about the level of education and more.

See also  Covid. What happened to the Russian Sputnik vaccine?

You may also like

Reports on donations: Trump benefits from indictment

150 Businesses Sealed for Not Banning Scarves in...

Leyva met with Maduro to prepare a summit...

Shakira’s children told why they don’t want to...

The healers. Arnold Palacios. – Chocó7dias.com

Handball: Despite the cup triumph: lions have ticked...

Bursa’s painful loss! Mehmet Gungor passed away –...

Pick and plate in Medellin Tuesday April 18,...

This new connection will hardly please the USA

Holiday candy is on the counter with 32...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy