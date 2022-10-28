A paradoxically positive effect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is that global greenhouse gas emissions are expected to peak in 2025 and then begin to decline, thanks to increased investment in renewables caused by the “profound reorientation” of world energy markets. This was stated by the International Energy Agency (IEA) in its annual report published on October 27, eight days before the start of the COP 27 world climate conference to be held in Egypt. However, the agency warns about the differences between rich and poor countries in terms of investments in clean energy, calling for a major international effort to reduce this “worrying gap”.

“The global energy crisis triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine causes deep and long-term changes that can accelerate the transition to a more sustainable and secure energy system”, underlines the IEA in the presentation of its report. “Energy markets and public policies have changed, not only for the present, but also for the decades to come,” says the organization’s director general, Fatih Birolo. While some countries are currently seeking to increase or diversify their oil and gas supplies, many are seeking to accelerate the transition to clean energy, the IEA points out.

Europe’s “rupture” with Russian gas occurred with a speed “that few thought possible” until last year, the agency adds, and Russia is unable to redirect the export of its gas to other countries. In none of the three scenarios hypothesized by the agency does Russian oil and gas exports return to the level of 2021, and in one of them, Moscow’s share of the global oil and gas market is halved by 2030.