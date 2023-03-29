From the Ministry of Energy they assure that Moscow managed to redirect “completely” the oil volumes that were released as a result of Western sanctions.

Despite ongoing Western sanctions against Russian crude, Moscow managed to multiply by 22 times oil deliveries to India, as announced on Tuesday by the country’s deputy prime minister, Alexander Novak.

“Most of our energy resources were redirected to other markets, to the markets of friendly countries. If we take, for example, crude oil supplies to India, last year they were multiplied by 22. Deliveries to China increasedto other markets, and it is the result of a great job done in the industry,” Novak stressed at a meeting of the Ministry of Energy.

Meanwhile, the head of the Energy portfolio, Nikolai Shulguinov, stressed that Russia managed to “completely” redirect the oil volumes that were released as a result of the embargo and price caps by the European Union and the G7. In this sense, he assured that the reorientation of Moscow includes not only markets in Asia, but also in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

On the other hand, Shulguinov pointed out that the evaluations indicate that this year the production of oil and gas could decrease. As for crude oil, the forecast responds to the decision to voluntarily reduce extraction to stabilize the industry. In the case of gas, the possible drop is due to the European rejection of supplies and the impossibility of “redirecting the flows momentarily”. “For this, a new infrastructure must be created,” explained the minister.