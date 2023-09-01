Russia, “nuclear ICBM Sarmat ready for combat mission”

[AP/뉴시스] Russia’s Sarmatian ICBM launches from northwestern Plesetsk in April 2022, photo provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Jae-young = Russia’s Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is on a ‘combat mission’, Russia’s state news agency Ria reported on the 1st, citing the head of the space authority Roscosmos.

Sarmat can carry more than 10 nuclear warheads.

Earlier in June, President Vladimir Putin said the Sarmatian missiles would be deployed for combat missions “soon”, The Guardian reported.

After invading Ukraine in February last year, Putin has repeatedly said that he is prepared to use any means, including nuclear weapons, to defend his country’s “territorial integrity.” Putin’s “nuclear threat” rhetoric has been pointed out by China as well as the West, and the territories Putin said include the Crimean Peninsula, which he annexed in 2014.

Putin also said he would place the “territories” he took from Ukraine last year under the Russian nuclear umbrella. In early October last year, Putin merged all four Ukrainian provinces of Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Luhansk through a referendum. Occupied territory refers to this area.

Putin has said that there will be no need to use nuclear weapons again along with the nuclear threat.

