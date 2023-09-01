Home » Russia, “nuclear ICBM Sarmat ready for combat mission”
News

Russia, “nuclear ICBM Sarmat ready for combat mission”

by admin
Russia, “nuclear ICBM Sarmat ready for combat mission”

[AP/뉴시스] Russia’s Sarmatian ICBM launches from northwestern Plesetsk in April 2022, photo provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Jae-young = Russia’s Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is on a ‘combat mission’, Russia’s state news agency Ria reported on the 1st, citing the head of the space authority Roscosmos.

Sarmat can carry more than 10 nuclear warheads.

Earlier in June, President Vladimir Putin said the Sarmatian missiles would be deployed for combat missions “soon”, The Guardian reported.

After invading Ukraine in February last year, Putin has repeatedly said that he is prepared to use any means, including nuclear weapons, to defend his country’s “territorial integrity.” Putin’s “nuclear threat” rhetoric has been pointed out by China as well as the West, and the territories Putin said include the Crimean Peninsula, which he annexed in 2014.

Putin also said he would place the “territories” he took from Ukraine last year under the Russian nuclear umbrella. In early October last year, Putin merged all four Ukrainian provinces of Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Luhansk through a referendum. Occupied territory refers to this area.

Putin has said that there will be no need to use nuclear weapons again along with the nuclear threat.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis kjy@newsis.com

See also  NATO plans to set up a liaison office in Japan Kishida: Japan has no intention of joining NATO

You may also like

Kremlin Confirms Putin-Erdogan Meeting as Black Sea Grain...

Petro’s grave warning to those who “dream” of...

Former Tibetan Official Ji Guogang Prosecuted for Bribery...

Belen, the photos with Elio before the launch...

General Pavel Mack’s security radar – episode 31...

Keys to Prepare for the United States Citizenship...

New ring road generates divisions: does it violate...

Shenzhen, China Launches First-Level Emergency Response as Super...

SAVE THE DATE: remote training courses for public...

How I found a suitable therapist and understood...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy