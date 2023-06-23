Russia on the UN blacklist – DW – 06/23/2023

the essentials in brief

UN report on violence against Ukrainian children by Russia

Allegations of handling of bodies at Kachowka Dam

Modi and Biden discuss Ukraine war

The United Nations blames Russia for killing 136 children in Ukraine in 2022. This emerges from an annual report by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the Security Council. In it, Russian units or units allied with Russia are also held responsible for 480 attacks on schools or hospitals. In addition, the Russian army abused children as human shields in 91 cases. For its part, Ukraine is blamed for 80 children killed and 212 attacks on schools and hospitals. Statements from the two states are not available.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “appalled” by the high number of “serious violations” against children in Ukraine in 2022, “shocked” by the number of attacks on schools and hospitals, “concerned” by the detention of children and ” concerned” that some Ukrainian children have been kidnapped to Russia.

Amplifies hepatitis A in the flooded areas

According to the Ukrainian president, Russia has formed special groups to make the victims disappear after the Kakhovka dam collapsed. “The Russian devil wants to collect the corpses with special troops and of course destroy them,” says Volodymyr Zelenskyj in his evening video speech. The Ukrainian military states that the epidemiological situation in the affected areas has drastically worsened due to the spread of hepatitis A.

The water levels are falling, the risk of epidemics is increasingImage: Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform/ABACAPRESS/picture alliance

Modi, Biden and Russia

The war in Ukraine has been a key focus of talks between Indian Prime Minister Nanendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in Washington. Both politicians have insisted on Ukraine’s territorial integrity. “International law, the principles of the UN Charter and territorial integrity and sovereignty” must be respected, it said in a joint statement.

Modi, who has opposed Western efforts to isolate Russia internationally, has also said he wants to work for “peace” in Ukraine. However, India has so far refused to clearly condemn Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. On the contrary, the country buys Russian oil on a large scale and thus provides Russia with important financial resources.

Reports from the combat zones cannot be independently verified.

