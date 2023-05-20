Russia opposes G7 joint statement… “Russia-China double blockade is the goal” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

Russian Foreign Minister Comments on G7 Summit

[뉴욕=AP/뉴시스] Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the Security Council at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, USA on the 25th (local time) of last month. 2023.05.21.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Ye-jin = Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov protested against the G7 summit’s joint statement, calling it a “decision aimed at a double blockade of Russia and China.”

According to TASS and AFP on the 20th (local time), Minister Lavrov made this announcement at the 31st General Assembly of the Foreign and Defense Policy Council on the same day.

Lavrov said Russia had embarked on the path of “the most dramatic confrontation with an aggressive bloc composed of the United States, the European Union and NATO.”

He pointed out that the G7 announced loud and candid its goal “not to stop at defeating Russia on the battlefield, but later to eliminate it as a geopolitical competitor.”

Lavrov said they would oppress Russia as an enemy along with other countries claiming an independent position in the world.

Earlier in the day, the G7 issued a joint statement at the summit. “Russia’s brutal war of aggression violates the basic norms, rules and principles of the international community and represents a threat to the world,” the statement said.

“We reaffirm the unwavering support necessary to bring about a comprehensive, just and lasting peace,” he said.

It also includes a check against China. He warned of China‘s “militarization activities” in the Asia-Pacific region. He also warned against China‘s “militarization” in the South China Sea and stressed that “peace and stability” in the Taiwan Strait was “essential” to global security.

