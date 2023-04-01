© Reuters. Russia illustrates the possibilities of developing a new currency for the BRICS countries



A new world order appears to be emerging as economic powers intensify their efforts to distance themselves from the hegemony of the US dollar.

A senior Russian official has reportedly claimed that the BRICS alliance is working on creating its own currency. BRICS is an acronym for five major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

According to local press reports, State Duma Deputy Chairman Alexander Babakov made the remarks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum event in New Delhi, India.

