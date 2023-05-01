Home » Russia: Pig farmers should refrain from imported vaccines
Pig farmers in Russia should stop using imported pig vaccines and other animal medicines. According to Pig Progress, this is what the Russian veterinary authority Rosselhoznadzor demands. She claims that the absence of certain imported medicines on the Russian market is due to the fact that foreign pharmaceutical companies have independently stopped importing to Russia and are speculating.

This applies in particular to four western companies. Rosselhoznadzor stressed that they would claim that the lack of medicines was due to excessive state control by Russia. However, the authority emphasizes that there is currently no ban on the import of medicines and vaccines manufactured abroad. In the first quarter of 2022, almost 5.2 billion doses of vaccines for all animal species were imported into Russia, which is 26 percent more than in the previous year.

