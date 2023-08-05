Russia reveals the number of Ukraine casualties during its counteroffensive

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost more than 43,000 troops during their counteroffensive in the months of June and July, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

The institution’s spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, stressed in the daily bulletin on the Russian operation that the number of casualties does not include wounded or mercenaries evacuated to Ukrainian and foreign hospitals, nor soldiers killed as a result of attacks on facilities in the rear with the use of high-precision and long-range weapons.

From the organization they specified that the Russian forces destroyed more than 4,900 units of military technique of different types since kyiv began its large-scale attacks.

Specifically, 1,831 tanks and other types of armored vehicles were destroyed. These include 25 German Leopard tanks, 21 US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and 7 French AMX light tanks that were supplied to Ukraine.

In parallel, 26 aircraft, nine helicopters, 747 field artillery pieces and mortars were destroyed, including 76 M777 systems supplied by Washington and 84 self-propelled howitzers delivered, apart from the US, by Poland, France and Germany.

Between slowness and failure

At the end of July, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that the counteroffensive that Kiev launched on June 4 “failed”. Meanwhile, senior officials in the West, as well as Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky himself, acknowledged that the counteroffensive is going “ slower” than expected.

This week, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the Ukrainians “are moving slowly and will be the first to say they are not moving as far or as fast as they would like.” In this context, he linked kyiv’s lack of success with the resistance of the Russian defensive lines, which are protected by minefields.

For its part, a British intelligence report published on Thursday linked the lack of successes of the Ukrainian counter-offensive with “undergrowth and bushes” that help “camouflage Russian defensive positions and make demining difficult.” with RT

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

