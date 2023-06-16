Russia sends first nuclear warheads to Belarus

In doing so, he substantiated the stationing of nuclear weapons in the neighboring country announced by Moscow in March. “These are just the first, by the end of the summer, by the end of the year we will have fully completed the process,” Putin said.

At the same time, Putin said he still sees no reason to use nuclear weapons. Theoretically, this is possible if Russian territory is threatened, he says at the economic forum in St. Petersburg. Nuclear weapons would only be used if the existence of the Russian state was threatened.

Tactical nuclear weapons, which is what deployment is all about, can cause devastating damage if deployed. However, they have a shorter range than so-called long-range strategic weapons.

Russia ready for new arms control talks

Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko had allowed Russia to use his country as a starting point for the offensive against Ukraine. Putin’s announcement that tactical nuclear weapons would be stationed in Belarus had fueled fears of a nuclear escalation in the Ukraine conflict.

The Russian President had said that nuclear weapons should deter those who believed they could inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. The Belarusian armed forces began training on nuclear-capable Russian missile systems in April.

According to a media report, Russia declared itself ready for new arms control talks. The Interfax news agency reported that Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov had announced this. No further details were given.