Russia tells the United Nations to object to the renewal of the grain export agreement from Ukraine

Monday 17 July 2023 – 11:09

Today, Monday, the official spokesman for the “Kremlin” Dmitry Peskov announced that the grain agreement has stopped, and confirmed the possibility of Russia returning to it, immediately, once the Russian part of it is implemented.

For her part, the official spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Russia today informed Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations Secretariat of its objection to extending the “grain deal.” According to the agency “Interfax”.

And the Russian Foreign Minister had confirmed, at the 46th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization, that “if the Russian part does not implement the grain deal, there will be no talk of extending it.”

The grain deal was reached at the initiative of Ankara, and with an agreement between Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations, as the agreement provides for the export of Ukrainian grain through a humanitarian corridor opened by the Russian fleet in the Black Sea, provided that Russian grain and fertilizers are allowed to reach global markets.

However, the second part of the deal, related to the access of Russian grain and fertilizers to global markets, was not implemented due to the fact that Western sanctions are an obstacle to implementing the agreement.

Insurance companies and port services punish ships that deal with Russia, and Ukraine refuses to launch the ammonia pipeline that provides supplies to the European Union, and Kiev forces later blew up the line after Russia announced the suspension of registration of Ukrainian ships in ports until the launch of the ammonia pipeline.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had indicated, in a telephone conversation, with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the existing obstacles to Russian exports, which should have been removed within the framework of the grain agreement, and stressed that the obligations stipulated in the memorandum of Russia and the United Nations, regarding the removal of obstacles to The export of Russian food and fertilizers has not yet been implemented. In addition, the main objective of the agreement, which is the supply of grain to countries in need, including the African continent, has also not been achieved.

